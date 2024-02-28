Trump marches on with punishing win over Nikki Haley in Michigan

(JUST THE NEWS) -- Former President Donald Trump decidedly won the Michigan Republican primary on Tuesday evening, notching another win in a string of consecutive primary victories as he appears poised to claim the party nomination.

Trump declared the win was a harbinger for an even bigger victory in November in the battleground state, predicting autoworkers are moving in his direction because they were dissatisfied with Joe Biden‘s electric vehicle mandates.

“We win Michigan; we win the whole thing,” he said during a victory speech. “The auto workers are with us. We have so many people with us.

