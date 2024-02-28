A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump marches on with punishing win over Nikki Haley in Michigan

'The auto workers are with us. We have so many people with us'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 28, 2024 at 8:22am
President Donald J. Trump applauds the crowd as he disembarks Air Force One Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, upon his arrival to Reading Regional Airport in Reading, Pa., the second of President Trump's 4 stops in Pennsylvania. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(JUST THE NEWS) -- Former President Donald Trump decidedly won the Michigan Republican primary on Tuesday evening, notching another win in a string of consecutive primary victories as he appears poised to claim the party nomination.

Trump declared the win was a harbinger for an even bigger victory in November in the battleground state, predicting autoworkers are moving in his direction because they were dissatisfied with Joe Biden‘s electric vehicle mandates.

“We win Michigan; we win the whole thing,” he said during a victory speech. “The auto workers are with us. We have so many people with us.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







