Trump in statistical tie with Biden – in Minnesota

(BREITBART) -- Former President Donald Trump is statistically tied with His Fraudulency Joe Biden in Minnesota, the only state Ronald Reagan lost in his 1984 reelection campaign.

A SurveyUSA poll of 1,594 likely voters has Biden earning just 42 percent support compared to Trump’s 39 percent. “Other” (nine percent) and “undecided” (ten percent) make up the rest of the field.

What’s interesting is that it is Biden who is singularly unpopular. Among this same group of voters, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) leads a generic “republican opponent” by 16 points, 49 to 33 percent.

The poll was taken between January 24-29, 2024, with a margin of error of ± 2.4 percent.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News in December, Trump said he intended to campaign in a way that would expand the Republican map.

