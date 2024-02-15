TRUMP WON! New analysis confirms he was victor in 26 of 29 scenarios

A new analysis of the evidence of election fraud during the 2020 presidential race, done by the Heartland Institute, reveals that President Donald Trump was the winner in 26 of the 29 different scenarios that were considered.

"In other words, had the 2020 election been conducted like every national election has been over the past two centuries, wherein the vast majority of voters cast ballots in-person rather than by mail, Donald Trump would have almost certainly been re-elected," the report said.

The study is called, "Who really won the 2020 election? Measuring the effect of mail-in ballot fraud in the Trump-Biden race for the White House," and was assembled by Jack McPherrin, Justin Haskins Donald Kendal, Christopher Talgo and James Taylor.

A summary of the results explains, "This paper examines the likely impact that fraudulent mail-in ballots cast for both Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2020 election could have had upon the overall electoral results, based upon recently unearthed evidence indicating widespread mail-in voter fraud indeed occurred in the 2020 election."

TRENDING: Bernie Sanders group joins calls to vote against Biden in one state's primary

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It cites work by the institute, along with Rasmussen Reports, late last year that assessed the fraud in the election.

"The results of the survey are nothing short of stunning, and upon their release, they sparked numerous conversations about the amount of fraud in the 2020 election and the potential impact of mail-in ballot fraud in future elections. For example, former President Trump referred to the poll as 'the biggest story of the year' and 'the most important poll released in the past 20 years.' According to the results of the survey, a massive number of voters who cast ballots by mail admitted to committing at least one form of voter fraud in the 2020 election."

Those findings determined:

If Trump wins the 2024 presidential race, should he make it a priority to reveal the 2020 fraud that stole the election away from him? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"21 percent of mail-in voters admitted that in 2020 they voted in a state where they are 'no longer a permanent resident.'"

"21 percent of mail-in voters admitted that they filled out a ballot for a friend or family member."

"17 percent of mail-in voters said they signed a ballot for a friend or family member 'with or without his or her permission.'"

"19 percent of mail-in voters said that a friend or family member filled out their ballot, in part or in full, on their behalf."

Explained Heartlands researchers, "After analyzing the raw survey data, we were also able to conclude that 28.2 percent of respondents who voted by mail admitted to committing at least one kind of voter fraud. This means that more than one-in-four ballots cast by mail in 2020 were likely cast fraudulently, and thus should not have been counted."

The conclusions follow: "Because Joe Biden received significantly more mail in votes than Donald Trump, we conclude that the 2020 election outcome would have been different in the key swing states that Donald Trump lost by razor thin margins in 2020—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin— under the 28.2 percent scenario. We also analyzed the electoral results for those six swing states under every integer from 27 percent fraud down to 1 percent fraud, allowing readers to see the impact that fraudulent mail-in ballots might have produced under each scenario."

The study found at the 28.2% fraud level, "Trump wins Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Trump wins the Electoral College 311-227."

At a level of fraud 27% through 14%, "the overall results are identical to the 28.2 percent fraud scenario (though Trump’s margin of victory in each state shrinks as the overall mail-in ballot fraud integer shrinks)."

Then, at the fraud levels of 13% through 6%: "Trump wins Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, but loses to Biden in Michigan and Nevada. Trump wins the Electoral College 289-249."

Fraud at 5% to 4%?

"Trump wins Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin, but loses to Biden in Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. Trump and Biden tie the Electoral College 269-269. As described in more detail in the paper, Trump would likely have won the resulting vote in the House of Representatives, because Republicans controlled more state delegations in the wake of the 2020 election."

Biden starts "winning" only when the fraud level is an unlikely 3% or lower, the report said.

Explained the study summary: "Impartial elections are absolutely essential to a cohesive and fruitful society. Historically, Americans have generally trusted that national elections have been free, fair, and secure, as well as bereft of widespread fraud. For generations, the majority of Americans have trusted that the electoral results delivered to the public were an accurate reflection of the will of the people. However, this time-honored tradition changed after the 2020 election. In the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic, dozens of states significantly altered their voting processes. In many cases, these changes occurred imprudently, without serious consideration of their potentially adverse effects and without the consent of the people’s elected representatives in state legislatures."

Heartland warned, "These abrupt and hasty changes to voting procedures in the months before the 2020 election occurred despite the fact that ample evidence showed that mass mail-in voting, unsecure ballot drop boxes, ballot harvesting, and lack of signature verification would result in a flood of fraudulent ballots that would undermine the accuracy of the election results."

The report found, "Ultimately, our study shows that of the 29 different scenarios presented in the paper, Trump would have won the 2020 election in all but three (when mail-in ballot fraud is limited to 1–3 percent of the ballots counted). Hence, even if the level of fraud detected in our survey (28.2 percent of all mail-in ballots) substantially overstates the actual level of fraud that occurred, Trump would likely have won the 2020 election anyway.

"We have no reason to believe that our survey overstated voter fraud by more than 25 percentage points, and thus, we must conclude that the best available evidence suggests that mail-in ballot fraud significantly impacted the 2020 presidential election, in favor of Joe Biden."

The analysis recommends states should update and verify election registration rolls every year, require ID to vote in person, encourage in-person vote and require a witness or notary for mail-in balloting.

They also should outlaw ballot harvesting, ban unsecure election drop boxes, require signature vertification for mail-in ballots, investigate election law violations and impose harsh penalties on fraudsters.

And its warned, "The 2023 Heartland Institute/ Rasmussen voter fraud survey and the deductions from this paper clearly demonstrate that mail-in ballot fraud is a significant issue, which must be addressed sooner than later. If state lawmakers fail to solve this problem, Americans’ confidence in the legitimacy of elections in 2024 and beyond will likely decrease, paving the way for societal chaos and civil unrest."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!