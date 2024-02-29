After trying to destroy Trump, state attorney general now attacks meatpacker

New York's attorney general, Letitia James, fresh off her campaign to destroy President Donald Trump and all of his valuable New York businesses and terrify other businesses who still operate in the state, now has set her sights on the world's largest beef producer, JBS USA.

She's suing because she claims that the company's claims about methane emissions, net zero, and its climate commitment aren't realistic.

A report from Fox News documents her claims that the company is misleading the public about its environmental impact.

She claims, "As families continue to face the daily impacts of the climate crisis, they are willing to spend more of their hard-earned money on products from brands that are better for the environment. When companies falsely advertise their commitment to sustainability, they are misleading consumers and endangering our planet."

She continued, "JBS USA’s greenwashing exploits the pocketbooks of everyday Americans and the promise of a healthy planet for future generations. My office will always ensure that companies do not abuse the environment and the trust of hardworking consumers for profit."

There was no immediate word on her ultimate goal, but in the Trump case, she alleged fraud when there were no victims, all the loans were repaid with interest and the banks wanted to do more business with him.

She demanded, and a rogue judge agreed in a ruling now being appealed, that the state of New York should fine Trump hundreds of millions of dollars, a decision that has left other New York businesses wondering if they'll be the next ones to face such public financial execution.

James' claims include that beef production has the "largest greenhouse gas footprint of any major food commodity," resulting in 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Greenhouse gases were blamed for global warming, until the warming stopped. Then activists started talking about "climate change."

James is claiming that JBS USA's net-zero pledges for 2030 and 2040 are misleading and "not feasible."

Radical climate activists, including those at Earthjustice, Friends of the Earth US, Citizens Campaign for the Environment and others, applauded her new political agenda.

They claimed that JBS assessments were "misleading" and it wasn't doing its share to "reduce its climate change impact."

A company official said, ""JBS takes its commitment to a more sustainable future for agriculture very seriously. We disagree with the action taken today by the New York Attorney General’s office. JBS will continue to partner with farmers, ranchers and our food system partners around the world to help feed a growing population while using fewer resources and reducing agriculture’s environmental impact."

The move against this food producer is just one arm of a campaign in which global elites, who travel by private jet, build megamansions for themselves, and dine on exotic steaks at their conferences, are insisting that the world convert to eating protein from bugs.

