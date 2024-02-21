'What the tuck?' Singer Amy Grant wakes up from surgery with surprise face-lift after bike crash

(FOX NEWS) -- Amy Grant is trying to see the best in the aftermath of her 2022 bike wreck that left her with a brain injury.

The "Breath of Heaven" singer told E! News recently that she woke up to a surprise face-lift after a five-hour surgery following her crash.

"They asked me, ‘Hey, we’re going into your throat, do you want a face-lift?’ And I said, ‘Dear God, no, I actually have to be on stage in X number of weeks.’ It was a five-hour surgery, and they took it like that," she explained, tracing across her jawline with her finger. "I didn’t ask for it, but I came out of surgery and my neck was a little tighter."

