Diversions HealthTHE STAR TREATMENT

'What the tuck?' Singer Amy Grant wakes up from surgery with surprise face-lift after bike crash

63-year-old says she had to reteach herself how to sing again

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 21, 2024 at 1:40pm
Amy Grant (Video screenshot)

Amy Grant

(FOX NEWS) -- Amy Grant is trying to see the best in the aftermath of her 2022 bike wreck that left her with a brain injury.

The "Breath of Heaven" singer told E! News recently that she woke up to a surprise face-lift after a five-hour surgery following her crash.

"They asked me, ‘Hey, we’re going into your throat, do you want a face-lift?’ And I said, ‘Dear God, no, I actually have to be on stage in X number of weeks.’ It was a five-hour surgery, and they took it like that," she explained, tracing across her jawline with her finger. "I didn’t ask for it, but I came out of surgery and my neck was a little tighter."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







