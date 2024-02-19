U.N. court opens hearings on Israel's 'ongoing occupation'

(JNS) -- Public hearings opened at the International Court of Justice in the Hague (ICJ) on Monday regarding the legal repercussions of Israel’s “ongoing occupation” of Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem.

The court is hearing arguments due to a request submitted by the U.N. General Assembly pursuant to a Dec. 30, 2022 resolution calling for an examination of the “Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.”

Hearings will be conducted for a full week at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the court.

Read the full story ›