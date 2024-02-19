A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.N. court opens hearings on Israel's 'ongoing occupation'

'An effort designed to infringe on our right to defend itself against existential threats'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 19, 2024 at 10:10am
The International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands. (Courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

The International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands. (Courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

(JNS) -- Public hearings opened at the International Court of Justice in the Hague (ICJ) on Monday regarding the legal repercussions of Israel’s “ongoing occupation” of Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem.

The court is hearing arguments due to a request submitted by the U.N. General Assembly pursuant to a Dec. 30, 2022 resolution calling for an examination of the “Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.”

Hearings will be conducted for a full week at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the court.

