A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

University food service apologizes for MLK Dinner menu featuring fried chicken

'Worked hard to be inclusive'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 1, 2024 at 12:40pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Syracuse University Food Services recently issued an apology for its Martin Luther King Jr. Dinner menu which featured fried chicken, mac and cheese, and lemonade.

The menu (pictured), originally posted last week by SU Food Services on its Instagram page, later was reposted by the Barstool Syracuse Instagram account with the accompanying text “SU Food Services posted this yesterday and was later taken down” followed by a hand-over-face emoji.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Food Services’ apology stated it had “recognized that [the menu’s] content was insensitive,” and it “regrets that [its] actions have negatively impacted” the people it serves on a daily basis.

TRENDING: The left's politics: Barely disguised fascist tactics

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







These crime fighters weigh in at 1,800 pounds
Dying mobster who confessed to stealing 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers learns his fate
CDC blames stress, COVID for soaring 'sudden heart attack' deaths
Blue city declares 90-day state of emergency over fentanyl crisis
How Big Tech CEOs respond in Senate hot seats
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×