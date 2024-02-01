University food service apologizes for MLK Dinner menu featuring fried chicken

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Syracuse University Food Services recently issued an apology for its Martin Luther King Jr. Dinner menu which featured fried chicken, mac and cheese, and lemonade.

The menu (pictured), originally posted last week by SU Food Services on its Instagram page, later was reposted by the Barstool Syracuse Instagram account with the accompanying text “SU Food Services posted this yesterday and was later taken down” followed by a hand-over-face emoji.

Food Services’ apology stated it had “recognized that [the menu’s] content was insensitive,” and it “regrets that [its] actions have negatively impacted” the people it serves on a daily basis.

