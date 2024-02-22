A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
University police won't bring charges against Riley Gaines' attackers

Violent protesters held her hostage

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 22, 2024 at 4:59pm
Riley Gaines

(FOX NEWS) – The San Francisco State University Police Department has suspended its investigation into women’s sports activist and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines’ hostage incident and assault last year, saying the alleged charges are "unfounded."

Gaines, an OutKick contributor, said she was assaulted and held hostage for ransom in April 2023 after speaking at San Francisco State University about her experience in her senior year of college competing against male swimmer Lia Thomas. The two had tied for fifth place in a national swimming championship.

Following Gaines’ speech, she was met by a mob of violent protesters that she said stormed into the room, turned off the lights, rushed to the podium where she was standing and assaulted her before holding her hostage.

Read the full story ›

