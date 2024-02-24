A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

University students can now minor in 'racism'

School plans to offer flagship subject indefinitely

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 24, 2024 at 2:41pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The University of Maryland has 10 students currently minoring in its new anti-Black racism program after officials announced its creation early last year.

Now Maryland’s flagship public university, which has an undergraduate enrollment of 30,000 students, plans to continue offering the minor indefinitely.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I can share with you that there are 10 students participating in the minor in Anti-Black Racism,” UMD College of Behavioral and Social Sciences communications Director Linda Ours told The College Fix via email.

TRENDING: Now illegals surging across America's NORTHERN border

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







University students can now minor in 'racism'
Stunner! 13-year-old cured of deadly brain tumor
Hit piece published about 'Baby Olivia' human development video
WATCH: Tucker Carlson: What's Barack Obama up to these days?
Abortion radicals infiltrating government to advance their agenda
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×