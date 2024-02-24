University students can now minor in 'racism'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The University of Maryland has 10 students currently minoring in its new anti-Black racism program after officials announced its creation early last year.

Now Maryland’s flagship public university, which has an undergraduate enrollment of 30,000 students, plans to continue offering the minor indefinitely.

“I can share with you that there are 10 students participating in the minor in Anti-Black Racism,” UMD College of Behavioral and Social Sciences communications Director Linda Ours told The College Fix via email.

