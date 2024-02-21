A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
University urged to cancel 'satanic abortion idol' display

'A statue honoring child sacrifice has no place in Texas'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 20, 2024 at 7:57pm

(Video screenshot)

(CBN NEWS) -- A pro-life group is calling for a Texas university to drop its plans to publicly display "a golden statue with satanic imagery" that's meant to honor abortion and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Texas Right to Life released a petition earlier this month, asking the University of Houston (UH) to keep the statue out of Texas, calling it a "satanic abortion idol."

The 18-foot golden female sculpture with hair braided like spiraling horns is called "Witness." It debuted in New York's Madison Square Park last year. The sculpture includes a hoop skirt inspired by the stained-glass dome of the nearby courthouse, symbolizing the need to "break the legal glass ceiling," according to The New York Times.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







