'Unprecedented': Philanthropy to Israel at all-time high following Oct. 7

(JNS) -- The Hamas Oct. 7 invasion of Israel has spurred a historic level of Jewish philanthropy, with the largest emergency fund set up when the war broke out alone raising nearly $800 million, the Jewish Federations of North America said on Monday.

The surge in donations following the Hamas massacre that triggered the now four-month-old war created a huge surge in interest in giving to the Jewish state as it fights the Islamic terrorist group after years of decline in giving.

“In these past months, we have witnessed our community coming together in extraordinary ways, and rising up to support Israel on a level rarely seen in our lifetimes,” said Julie Platt, chair of the Board of Trustees at the Jewish Federations of North America, in a written statement.

Read the full story ›