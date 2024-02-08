Viagra for dementia? Erectile dysfunction drugs linked to Alzheimer's protection

(STUDY FINDS) -- The use of erectile dysfunction medications, like Viagra, may provide an even greater health benefit — preventing Alzheimer’s disease. A new study finds these drugs reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s by nearly 20 percent.

The study tracked over 250,000 men diagnosed with erectile dysfunction for five years, comparing those prescribed ED drugs to those who were not. Researchers discovered that men taking erectile dysfunction medications had an 18-percent lower likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s — the most common form of dementia.

This finding implies that medications designed to increase blood flow by dilating blood vessels, such as Viagra and Cialis, could also potentially serve as preventative measures or delay the onset of Alzheimer’s. The study involved 269,725 male participants with an average age of 59, monitored over five years. Each participant had recently been diagnosed with erectile dysfunction, with 55 percent taking medication for the condition and 45 percent not receiving these prescriptions.

