'All of them had the same vision': Divine intervention as Jesus appears to Gazans in dreams

(CBN NEWS) -- Amid tragedy and suffering, God is intervening in war-torn Gaza. He is pouring out His Spirit there as Palestinians report many people are now experiencing dreams and visions of Jesus.

"About 200 Gazans gave their heart to Jesus in one lump sum because the Lord appeared to them in visions and dreams and they were hugging each other and, you know, rejoicing and realized that all of them had the same vision that each one of them had," explained Taysir Saada.

Saada is a former PLO sniper and aide to Yassir Arafat. About thirty years ago, he came to faith in Jesus Christ and told his story in the book, Once an Arafat Man.

