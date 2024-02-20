Vladimir Putin and the Monroe Doctrine

As we approach the second anniversary of the NATO-provoked Russian military invasion of Ukraine, and the world is finally getting to hear Russia's side of the story thanks to the courageous journalist Tucker Carlson, I would like to republish my article of March 23, 2022, that might have saved us all from two years of war propaganda and social manipulation had it gotten that kind of exposure and had conservatives adopted its quintessentially American talking points.

Why? First, because it summarizes the history and reasoning of our own Monroe Doctrine as the most logical basis for comparing Russia's demands, and second, because it links to Vladimir Putin's "Empire of Lies" speech on the night of the invasion – explaining in his own words why Russia had no choice but to take military action in Ukraine, citing specific, systematic and factually verifiable U.S. and NATO provocations.

Following verbatim is the text of my article:

In 1823, when the emperor of Tzarist Russia invited the United States to negotiate a resolution of contested coastal lands along the northwest of the North American continent, President James Monroe responded with a proclamation in an address to Congress that would forever-after be called the Monroe Doctrine. In his own words, he said that when "the rights and interests of the United States are involved … the American continents … are henceforth not to be considered as subjects for future colonization by any European powers. … We owe it, therefore, to candor and to the amicable relations existing between the United States and those powers to declare that we should consider any attempt on their part to extend their system to any portion of this hemisphere as dangerous to our peace and safety."

Our official government summary of the Monroe Doctrine adds that "the doctrine warns European nations that the United States would not tolerate further colonization or puppet monarchs. … [emphasis mine]

"[I]n 1904, European creditors of a number of Latin American countries threatened armed intervention to collect debts. President Theodore Roosevelt promptly proclaimed the right of the United States to exercise an 'international police power' to curb such 'chronic wrongdoing,' in his so-called Roosevelt Corollary (or extension) to the Monroe Doctrine.

"While the Monroe Doctrine's message was designed to keep European powers out of the Western Hemisphere, Roosevelt would strengthen its meaning to justify sending the United States into other countries of the Western Hemisphere. As a result, U.S. Marines were sent into Santo Domingo in 1904, Nicaragua in 1911, and Haiti in 1915. ...

"In 1962 [one year after the CIA's Bay of Pigs fiasco], the Monroe Doctrine was invoked symbolically when the Soviet Union began to build missile-launching sites in Cuba. With the support of the Organization of American States, President John F. Kennedy threw a naval and air quarantine around the island."

On March 11, 1981, President Ronald Reagan restated Monroe in what would be called the Reagan Doctrine, saying, "On this side of the Atlantic we must stand together for the integrity of our hemisphere for the inviolability of its nations, for its defense against imported terrorism, and the right of all our citizens to be free from the provocations triggered from outside our sphere for malevolent purposes."

Wikipedia adds, "The doctrine was a centerpiece of United States foreign policy from the early 1980s until the end of the Cold War in 1991. Under the Reagan Doctrine, the United States provided overt and covert aid to anti-communist guerrillas and resistance movements … in an effort to 'roll back' Soviet-backed pro-communist governments in Africa, Asia, and Latin America."

Every President since Reagan has used some variation on the these "defensive" doctrines to justify offensive military actions around the world. Meanwhile, as an increasingly more robust treaty-based international criminal court system has arisen, U.S. justifications have involved allegations of chemical weapon usage or storage – seeming to avoid criminal exposure for what would otherwise be illegal attacks. How many of these claims were true is a matter of debate, with skeptics bolstered by the infamous "missing WMDs" that had been the pretext for the invasion of Iraq, and the vehement, persuasive denials of the Assad regime following American attacks supposedly in response to Syrian chemical weapons usage. I personally believe our CIA has grown so corrupt as to be capable of routinely staging such incidents without a twinge of conscience (and might just do so again in Ukraine).

It has recently become fairly common knowledge that in 2014, the Barack Obama regime, assisted by George Soros, staged a coup in Ukraine to remove the democratically elected pro-Russian president and replace him with a "puppet monarch" who would further the NATO long-game to fully encircle Russia with nukes. Under our own Monroe Doctrine, that was an act of war justifying military action. But instead of taking on the U.S. directly, Russia (Roosevelt and Reagan-like) merely annexed Crimea to retain possession of its most important naval base, and gave support to the successionist goals of ethnic Russians in Crimea and two breakaway states on the Russian border.

The Crimeans voted overwhelming to ratify the annexation. But the right to vote – and even to speak their native Russian language – was then taken from the people of Donetsk and Lugansk by Ukraine, and an eight-year bombing campaign was waged against them, killing 14,000 people, reportedly with U.S. weapons. The water supply to Crimea was also cut off by Ukraine, while the ultra-nationalist Azov Battalion of outright self-declared Nazis was sent to Mariupol to prevent the Russians from establishing a land bridge between the Crimean peninsula and Donetsk.

All of these facts were withheld from the American people by our government and media until President Putin gave his speech of Feb. 24 announcing the Russian "special military action" in Ukraine, so our media were forced to shift from cover-up to narrative-spinning.

Then, the Russians found the U.S. bio labs that none of us regular Americans knew or suspected had been in Ukraine for many years. Unlike the U.S. in Iraq, the Russians actually found makings for weapons of mass destruction (WMD), which, under our own well-worn excuse for foreign military intervention seems a pretty darn strong legal defense.

Today [March 23, 2022], after a days-long pingpong match of Biden administration admissions and denials, the Wall Street Journal has done a weasle-worded "deep dive" on the bio labs (beginning with a whitewash of Obama's part in it), which reads partly like a defense pleading in criminal court and partly like a set of talking points to help the co-conspirators get their narrative straight.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, the great Soros-funded "Hero of Democracy," Volodymyr Zelensky, has suspended all rival political parties and nationalized the media instead of just surrendering to spare his people further suffering. Like all leftist ideologues, Zelensky's reality is "the narrative," and his mission is selling it to people of the world. Yes, he has won that propaganda war, especially in America (to our great shame). But in the real world he lost the real war on Day 1 – and could have avoided every civilian casualty from that point forward by simply agreeing to Russia's reasonable demands – an offer that has been on the table with little change ever since.

By the logic and reasoning America has used for 200 years – the fault for ALL of this is OUR egregious violation of Russia's legitimate security interests in its own region. Add this to the long, long list of Barack Obama-caused disasters. If not for evil Obama (and his puppet monarch Biden), Ukraine and Russia would be at peace, and the world would not be on the brink of World War III.

