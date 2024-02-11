Warning sounded: 'Biden has opened the floodgates of hell'

Back before World War II there were multiple small, regional conflicts that had developed.

Eventually they merged.

And that is exactly what is developing now, according to an expert on international events, and Joe Biden is allowing it.

"Biden has opened the floodgates of Hell. Although nothing is inevitable, we are fast approaching the point where, as a practical matter, he will not be able to stop China and Russia, directly and through proxies, from merging existing conflicts and turning them into the next global war," charged Gordon Chang, an expert on China, in a column at The Gatestone Institute.

TRENDING: Black voters matter

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He pointed out that, "Biden's foreign policy has collapsed. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan effectively admitted that to CNN's Dana Bash on February 4."

Bash said, "You have said now a couple times on this show and you have said this many times before that the administration is trying to prevent this from spreading into a regional conflict."

Then she listed conflict locations and said, "My colleague Peter Bergen smartly pointed out that this conflict involves 10 countries, at least four major terrorist groups, so isn't this already a regional conflict?"

Has Joe Biden opened the door for a worldwide killing spree? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Sullivan responded, "Well, Dana, what I would say is that these are distinct but related challenges. … For example, what's happening in the Red Sea is obviously to a certain extent triggered by what's happening in Gaza, but it's not the same thing. The Houthis aren't just hitting ships related to Israel; they're hitting a lot of different ships from a lot of different countries. And so we are trying to deal with the challenge to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. That is a distinct challenge. The militia groups in Iraq and Syria are hitting our forces. We're responding. And then of course Israel is dealing both with the challenge of Hamas in Gaza and the threat from Hezbollah in the north."

Chang explained, "Sullivan, although not his intention, confirmed the war in Gaza has already extended beyond that troubled strip. The situation is actually worse than he let on. Hamas leaders have fled Qatar and are now hiding out in Qatari diplomatic missions in Morocco, where they are unwanted by the King, and in Algeria, where they are welcomed by the regime."

He said that means Iran effectively has operatives at the west end of the Mediterranean, in line with its threats to close down shipping there, as it already has in the Red Sea.

And Hamas operatives now "have also fled Qatar for Turkey, which controls access to the Black Sea, and Lebanon."

The sequence has been: "Biden's Afghanistan debacle of August 2021 was quickly followed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, by China's and Russia's fueling insurgencies in North Africa, and by Iran's attacks on Israel from Gaza and the Golan Heights."

He noted Jonathan Bass, of InfraGlobal Partners, charged, "Blood now soaks the soil of three continents. More will be spilled. Aggressors are now on killing sprees."

Chang said Biden's policies are failing because Biden believes it is possible to integrate "virtually all nations into the rules-based international system."

But he said China and Russia already do not respect sovereignty of other states.

That means, "Beijing and Moscow do not accept the assumptions that have defined the world since the Peace of Westphalia of 1648, which established the current international system. Chinese and Russian leaders do not agree as to what should replace Westphalia, but they are nonetheless working together to bring it down," he said.

That leaves Biden "trying to work" with China while Xi Jinping "believes the United States is at most a Chinese colony."

Biden's also is trying to "manage" the Russia-Ukraine war. And he's hunting for "compromise" in the Middle East.

"He should realize that there can be no accommodation with regimes that either seek the destruction of the United States—China and Iran, for instance—or regimes helping such enemies—most notably Russia. "

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!