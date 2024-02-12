WATCH: 5 minutes of stunning Biden mental vacancies

Democrats erupted in rage when special counsel Robert Hur announced that Joe Biden likely broke the law by taking and keeping classified documents from his days as senator, then vice prsident, but he wasn't going to recommend charges because of his diminished mental capacity.

They responded with claims that was just wrong, that the comments were out of line, that Hur hasn't diagnosed Biden and much more.

Republicans responded with a video, of Biden himself, giving evidence to support Hur's comments.

RNS Research said, "Here are five straight minutes that show exactly why the special counsel noted Biden's diminished mental fitness ... ."

Here are five straight minutes that show exactly why the special counsel noted Biden's diminished mental fitness pic.twitter.com/u1ToosAKyz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 11, 2024

The comments at Off the Press were devastating:

"There are a lot of questions surrounding Biden’s cognitive health following last week’s damning special counsel report. Biden loves to say 'watch me,' so the RNC put together five straight minutes doing exactly that," the report said.

"It’s not hard to see why the special counsel noted Biden’s diminished faculties, which have been on display for the world to see since the day he took office. And it has only gone downhill from there," the report said.

"In recent weeks, Biden has confused the leaders of France and Germany (twice in one day), referred to Egypt as Mexico, confused 'blue states' with 'green states,' falsely claimed he 'started a civil rights movement,' and thought he took a photo with a congresswoman who wasn’t there. Americans are rightly concerned. According to new polling over the weekend, 86 percent of Americans believe Biden lacks the vitality and acuity for a second term…"

"He’s not playing with a full deck."

Daily Caller News Foundation had reported only a few weeks earlier on the RNC's video of Biden's gaffes.

At the time, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, "America and our allies are less safe because no one respects Joe Biden. In three years, the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Russia invaded Ukraine, and Hamas terrorists attacked Israel. Now, eight Americans remain held hostage, Israel is still at war, and our president is dazed and confused. Biden’s weakness has emboldened our enemies, and four more years of failed leadership would only invite further chaos."

