WATCH: Baby born in McDonald's parking lot gets delicious nickname

In Muskego, Wisconsin, on January 11, Analysia Beck started feeling contractions late at night, at 11 pm. She was 38 weeks pregnant, and thought surely this wasn’t “the real thing” — so she went back to sleep. But soon she was awakened by much stronger contractions — and then her water broke.

Alerting her husband Daniel and rallying her mother to watch their other children, Analysia continued laboring in the car as Daniel drove to the hospital in the middle of a blizzard. Even though Daniel drove as fast as he could, Analysia told him to pull over because the baby was coming — now.

During her pregnancy, Analysia explained that giving birth anywhere but her intended hospital was her “worst nightmare.” Unfortunately, things often don’t go completely according to plan when it comes to bringing babies into the world.

According to Wesh 2 News, there happened to be a McDonald’s on the side of the road and this was where the couple decided to hunker down and focus on the task at hand.

Calling 911 near 4 am, Daniel assisted Analysia as she began to feel the urge to push. “It hit me like halfway through, and I just kind of laid my head back in the trunk and I was like, ‘I’m having my baby at McDonald’s. This cannot be real,’” Analysia said.

Emergency personnel arrived just as Micah was crowning.

“I pushed three times and he came out,” Analysia recalls, “The paramedics barely made it, but they were there to catch him… [The baby] came straight out into the snow. So it literally snowed on his face for probably 10 minutes. That was his first experience in the world.”

According to Today.com, Micah earned the clever and adorable nickname “Little McFlurry,” since he was born in a McDonald’s parking in the middle of a blizzard. His parents think the name is fitting.

Firefighters and paramedics from Hales Corners Fire Department near Milwaukee were happy to help welcome Micah, despite the unexpected circumstances. Brianna Baltutis from the fire department explained, “Unfortunately, in this field, we see a lot of people leaving this earth. And it was nice to see the other side of it and help somebody deliver their child, which I think is super cool.”

Despite appearing rather blue following birth, Micah is a healthy baby boy weighing in at 8 lbs 6 oz, and he reportedly “passed all of his tests” once he made it to the hospital.

