A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Baby born in McDonald's parking lot gets delicious nickname

'This cannot be real'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 4, 2024 at 3:45pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Elle Kay
Live Action News

In Muskego, Wisconsin, on January 11, Analysia Beck started feeling contractions late at night, at 11 pm. She was 38 weeks pregnant, and thought surely this wasn’t “the real thing” — so she went back to sleep. But soon she was awakened by much stronger contractions — and then her water broke.

Alerting her husband Daniel and rallying her mother to watch their other children, Analysia continued laboring in the car as Daniel drove to the hospital in the middle of a blizzard. Even though Daniel drove as fast as he could, Analysia told him to pull over because the baby was coming — now.

TRENDING: Psalm 27: Does God bore you?

During her pregnancy, Analysia explained that giving birth anywhere but her intended hospital was her “worst nightmare.” Unfortunately, things often don’t go completely according to plan when it comes to bringing babies into the world.

According to Wesh 2 News, there happened to be a McDonald’s on the side of the road and this was where the couple decided to hunker down and focus on the task at hand.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Calling 911 near 4 am, Daniel assisted Analysia as she began to feel the urge to push. “It hit me like halfway through, and I just kind of laid my head back in the trunk and I was like, ‘I’m having my baby at McDonald’s. This cannot be real,’” Analysia said.

Emergency personnel arrived just as Micah was crowning.

“I pushed three times and he came out,” Analysia recalls, “The paramedics barely made it, but they were there to catch him… [The baby] came straight out into the snow. So it literally snowed on his face for probably 10 minutes. That was his first experience in the world.”

According to Today.com, Micah earned the clever and adorable nickname “Little McFlurry,” since he was born in a McDonald’s parking in the middle of a blizzard. His parents think the name is fitting.

Firefighters and paramedics from Hales Corners Fire Department near Milwaukee were happy to help welcome Micah, despite the unexpected circumstances. Brianna Baltutis from the fire department explained, “Unfortunately, in this field, we see a lot of people leaving this earth. And it was nice to see the other side of it and help somebody deliver their child, which I think is super cool.”

Despite appearing rather blue following birth, Micah is a healthy baby boy weighing in at 8 lbs 6 oz, and he reportedly “passed all of his tests” once he made it to the hospital.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Baby born in McDonald's parking lot gets delicious nickname
Persecution against Christians is worsening: World Watch List
Major state sues cities over cannabis decriminalization
China's timetable for invading Taiwan now being debated
'Probably some changes': Trump hints at RNC shake-up when asked about McDaniel
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×