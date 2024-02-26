Will Trump use amazing Bill Clinton clip on immigration disaster as campaign ad?

Bill Clinton, one of the Democrat Party's go-to names for advice and guidance, leadership and fundraising, and more, is on video explaining how to fix the catastrophe Joe Biden has allowed at the border by canceling all of President Donald Trump's security plans.

Biden did that on taking office, and since then, millions of illegals have simply walked up to the border and crossed. Many of them now are dependent on benefits from American taxpayers, prompting even Democrat officials in "sanctuary" cities to call for a halt.

Trump should use this Bill Clinton 1995 immigration clip as a national campaign ad.

Clinton, offering his solution more than two decades before Biden abandoned his words and created the disaster, said, "All Americans, not only in the states most heavily affected but in every place in this country, are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country.

"The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public service they use impose burdens on our taxpayers. That's why our administration has moved aggressively to secure our borders more, by hiring a record number of new border guards, by deporting twice as many criminal aliens as ever before, by cracking down on illegal hiring, by barring welfare benefits to illegal aliens."

He added, "In the budget I will present to you we will try to do more to speed the deportation of illegal aliens who are arrested for crimes, to better identify illegal aliens in the work[p]ace as recommended headed by the commission headed by former congresswoman Barbara Jordan.

"We are a nation of immigrants, but we also are a nation of laws. It is wrong and ultimately self-defeating for a nation of immigrants to permit the kind of abuse of our immigration laws we have seen in recent years. And we must do more to stop it."

The video first was shared by Ronna McDaniel, who officially announced her resignation as RNC chair Monday, effective March 8.

