WATCH: Congressman discloses what's wrong with WHO 'pandemic treaty'

Joined by health experts at news conference

WND Staff
Published February 5, 2024
Joe Biden (Courtesy WhiteHouse.gov)

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., leads a news conference where he and health experts expose the problems of the "pandemic treaty" demanded by the World Health Organization.

Problems include "lack of transparency, the backroom negotiations, WHO overreach and infringement on U.S. sovereignty, unknown financial obligations for U.S. taxpayers, threats to intellectual property rights and free speech, funding for abortion, how the treaty will benefit China at the expense of the U.S.," and more, CBN News explains.

WND Staff
