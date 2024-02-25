A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Conservative-friendly comedian takes a dig at 'SNL' in opening monologue

'I was fired from this show a while ago, but don’t look that up, please'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 25, 2024 at 4:45pm
Comedian Shane Gillis hosting 'Saturday Night Live' on Feb. 24, 2024

(FOX NEWS) -- Comedian Shane Gillis addressed being fired from "Saturday Night Live" in 2019 during his debut as host on Saturday and joked as he told the audience, "please don't Google that."

"Yeah, I"m here," he said, telling the audience that many of them probably didn't know who he was. "I was fired from this show a while ago, but don’t look that up, please."

He continued, "if you don't know who I am, please don't Google that. It's fine. Don't even worry about it."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







