WATCH: 'Holy Spirit, take over': 49ers' Brock Purdy shares how he prays during a game

(CBN NEWS) -- San Francisco 49ers star quarterback Brock Purdy and his teammates are preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII (58) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday.

But this week, along with football and Sunday's big game, Purdy has been talking about his faith.

During a press conference, a Sports Spectrum reporter asked the San Francisco quarterback about his faith in Jesus, and what Bible verses he had been reading that may have helped him through the season.

"I already have what I need from the Good Shepherd in Jesus." Today, Sports Spectrum talks with @49ers QB Brock Purdy about Psalm 23 and how scripture impacts his daily life. https://t.co/3QD2o4NT4V pic.twitter.com/z8cLUEpDyf — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) February 7, 2024

TRENDING: Dems allow in world's criminals, taxpayers provide hotel & meals

"Yeah, for me this year, it's been Psalm 23," Purdy answered as he paraphrased the verse. "The Lord is my Shepherd. I have what I need. He lets me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside quiet waters."

Read the full story ›