WATCH: Israel expects up to 8 weeks of intense fighting in Gaza

(JNS) -- Jerusalem expects intense fighting to continue in Gaza for another six to eight weeks, including in Rafah city, before scaling back the war effort, Reuters reported on Monday.

“Military chiefs believe they can significantly damage Hamas’s remaining capabilities in that time, paving the way for a shift to a lower-intensity phase of targeted airstrikes and special forces operations,” the report stated, citing two Israeli officials and two regional officials familiar with the strategy.

Despite international concerns about potential civilian casualties in Gaza’s southernmost city, Jerusalem is determined to proceed with the ground operation in Rafah, according to the Israel Defense Forces Hamas’s last bastion in the Strip.

