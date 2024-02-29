WATCH: 'Jeopardy!' under fire over 'woke' question about pronouns

(NEW YORK POST) -- I'll take outraged fans for $1,000.

Several “Jeopardy!” viewers are up in arms after the game show included a gender-related question during Monday’s “Tournament of Champions” quarterfinal.

Jeopardy asked about xem/xyrs/xemself "pronouns" during last night's show How would you answer this? pic.twitter.com/dAjSLu3lRz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 27, 2024

The question took center stage during the show’s second round when contestant Cris Pannullo selected the $600 clue in the category titled, “Speech! Parts of Speech!”

