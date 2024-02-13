A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Jesse Watters shatters the Murdoch line on election sanctity

'The emperor was caught with no clothes'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published February 13, 2024 at 10:34am
Jesse Watters of Fox News (Video screenshot)

Jesse Watters, since taking over Tucker Carlson’s time slot, has shown himself unafraid to shatter the Murdoch line on election sanctity. Last night he did it again – twice.

Reacting to concerns about Joe Biden's age and mental capacity ahead of the 2024 presidential election, he charged, "For three years, Joe Biden has been America's emperor, and the Democratic machine in the press have been his swindlers, lying and convincing him that he looked fantastic. But last week, the emperor was caught with no clothes. "

That would be when special counsel Robert Hur released a report on his investigation into Biden's decisions to take – and keep – classified government documents.

It's similar to the scenario for which President Donald Trump is facing federal criminal charges.

However, Hur pointed out that during an interview, Biden couldn't recall when he was vice president, or when his son died, and recommended that no charges should be filed because a jury would sympathetically view him as an elderly man with a diminished capacity.

Watters pointed out that 86% of Americans already feel Biden is too old for the office, and "the remaining 14% are Biden family members."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Bob Unruh
