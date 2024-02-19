A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.WND VIDEO

WATCH: Moment 2 teens get in heated exchange before shooting up K.C. Chiefs parade

'They beelined it outta there'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 18, 2024 at 8:06pm

(Video screenshot)

By Cristina Laila
The Gateway Pundit

This story disappeared quickly.

Two minor teens were arrested and charged last week in connection with a fatal shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade.

TRENDING: Is Tucker Carlson right about America's cities?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Two juveniles were charged on Thursday, February 15, 2024, by the Office of the Juvenile Officer related to the incident at the Chiefs’ rally on February 14, 2024,” the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri said on Friday.

One woman was killed and 22 others were injured. At least 11 children were injured.

TMZ obtained video of the two minor teens who got into a heated exchange before shooting up the Kansas City Chiefs parade.

Video via TMZ:

Heroic men tackled one of the shooters.

TMZ reported:

New video from the Kansas City shooting appears to show the exact moments before shots started to ring out — and as the cops have indicated, there are teenagers in the mix here.

TMZ has obtained footage that depicts the KC rally Wednesday at 1:48 PM CT — right around the time the first reports of a shooting came in — and eyewitnesses tell us that the young guys you see in the background got into a heated exchange with someone off camera.

There are a few key players to focus on — a teen in red, who you can see get angry and throw his bag down as he argues with someone who’s not in clear view. There’s also another teen in all black with a satchel-like bag hanging from his side, who walks toward the action.

These 2, in particular, were recorded walking away from the shooting just moments later — also seen in the footage we got — and the young man in black looks to have been shot.

We’re told by eyewitnesses who saw this that he appeared to have been shot in the face. If you look closely, his buddy in red is trailing close behind him as they beelined it outta there.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump launches official new line of sneakers, and they sell out in one afternoon!
WATCH: Moment 2 teens get in heated exchange before shooting up K.C. Chiefs parade
Three-time World Series champ reportedly attempting MLB comeback in 2024
1968's 'Romeo & Juliet' stars file new suit over underage nude scene
Kristen Stewart of 'Twilight' pushes back after backlash over Rolling Stone cover
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×