WATCH: Netanyahu counters Biden: Most Americans support Israel

(JNS) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday night hit back at U.S. President Joe Biden for claiming that the Jewish state’s “incredibly conservative government” risked losing it international support.

“Since the start of the war, I have been leading a diplomatic campaign to block pressure designed to end the war prematurely and to secure strong support for Israel,” said Netanyahu in a video message.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu replies to Joe Biden: Since the beginning of the war, I have been dealing with a political campaign whose purpose is to curb the pressures intended to end the war before its time, and on the other hand also to gain support for Israel. We have… pic.twitter.com/gywS9H4Q4h — Eye On Antisemitism (@AntisemitismEye) February 28, 2024

“We have had considerable success. Today, a Harvard-Harris poll was published which shows that 82% of the American public supports Israel, meaning that four out of five U.S. citizens support Israel and not Hamas,” he continued.

