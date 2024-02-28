A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Netanyahu counters Biden: Most Americans support Israel

Joe said Jewish state's 'incredibly conservative government' risked losing international support

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 28, 2024 at 12:37pm
Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 at the InterContinental Barclay in New York City. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

(JNS) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday night hit back at U.S. President Joe Biden for claiming that the Jewish state’s “incredibly conservative government” risked losing it international support.

“Since the start of the war, I have been leading a diplomatic campaign to block pressure designed to end the war prematurely and to secure strong support for Israel,” said Netanyahu in a video message.

TRENDING: Police allowed to change their gender but not their race

“We have had considerable success. Today, a Harvard-Harris poll was published which shows that 82% of the American public supports Israel, meaning that four out of five U.S. citizens support Israel and not Hamas,” he continued.

Read the full story ›

