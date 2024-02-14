WATCH: Network host tells Nikki Haley to her face she may 'lose badly' in home state

By Harold Hutchison

Fox News host John Roberts told former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Tuesday that she could “lose badly” in her home state of South Carolina.

Former President Donald Trump leads Haley by 32.7% in the state, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls from Jan. 23 to Feb. 10. Haley lost to “None of These Candidates” in the Feb. 6 Nevada primary, drawing only 30.4% of the vote.

“A new CBS poll out shows Donald Trump is 35 points ahead of you, now, he’s increased his lead. And here’s a question I have: We’re just a little more than a week away from South Carolina,” Roberts, a co-host of “America Reports,” told Haley, a former two-term governor of South Carolina. “At the moment, it looks like you’re going to go into that contest and lose badly in your home state, which would forever be a cloud over your political career. Why go through with it?”

“First of all, that’s what they said before New Hampshire and I got 43% of the vote,” Haley responded. “Our polls do not show that, that is not what we are seeing, and we are going to close that gap. But more than that, you are asking me about my political career. That’s the problem with politics.”

Prior to the New Hampshire primary, Haley trailed Trump by 19.3% in the RealClearPolling average.

“Donald Trump’s worried about his image, Joe Biden is worried about his image, I’m not worried about mine,” Haley said.

The South Carolina primary is scheduled for Feb. 24.

Nationally, Haley trails Trump by 56.2% in the Republican presidential primary, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls from Jan. 25 to Feb. 11. Trump leads President Joe Biden by 1.2% in a general election matchup, with his lead growing to 4.8% when independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West and Green Party candidate Jill Stein are included.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

