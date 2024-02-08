WATCH: NFL quarterback responds after NBC censors Jesus comments out of clip

(FAITHWIRE) -- The quarterback for the Houston Texans is speaking out after NBC censored the athlete’s comments about Jesus during a post-game interview.
C.J. Stroud, 22, gave “all glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” at the start of the interview following the Texans’ victory over the Cleveland Browns.
CJ Stroud is an amazing quarterback and a devout Christian.
But NBC is so afraid of him mentioning the name of Jesus Christ on air that they edited his post-game interview.
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 18, 2024
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk posted a side-by-side of the original video and the clip aired by NBC.