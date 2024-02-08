A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: NFL quarterback responds after NBC censors Jesus comments out of clip

'I think God has called us to really just be a light to one another'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 7, 2024 at 7:44pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

CJ Stroud (Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- The quarterback for the Houston Texans is speaking out after NBC censored the athlete’s comments about Jesus during a post-game interview.

C.J. Stroud, 22, gave “all glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” at the start of the interview following the Texans’ victory over the Cleveland Browns.

TRENDING: The Super Bowl's 2 'national anthems': A touchdown for the Left

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk posted a side-by-side of the original video and the clip aired by NBC.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: NFL quarterback responds after NBC censors Jesus comments out of clip
Twin allegedly tries to take blame for sister after fatal Amish buggy crash
Mass immigration meant to imperil Western culture?
WATCH: 'I'm from Palestine!' Migrant pummels U.S. man after stealing pro-Israel flag from porch
Schools, teachers' unions celebrate 'Black Lives Matter' week of action
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×