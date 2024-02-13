A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Reporter beclowns himself, ignoring Nikki Haley's stack of humiliating losses

'Nodding his head in agreement and remarking 'uh hum' and 'sure' as she feeds his audience a load of bull****'

Published February 13, 2024
Published February 13, 2024 at 2:22pm
Nikki Haley

(REVOLVER) -- Nikki Haley is shaping up to be a strong contender for one of the GOP’s worst candidates ever. It’s almost a feat how she manages to lose like this, even in races where she’s the only candidate.

How do you even do that? It’s as if she’s setting campaign records for all the wrong reasons, yet she’s not bowing out. Clearly, Haley is banking on a long shot: hoping President Trump ends up convicted and out of the picture, leaving her as the last neocon standing. Imagine posting something like this after getting beat in a landslide by “None of the Above.”

But that’s who Nikki is. She lacks self-awareness and has no shame whatsoever.

Read the full story ›

