WATCH: Reporter beclowns himself, ignoring Nikki Haley's stack of humiliating losses

(REVOLVER) -- Nikki Haley is shaping up to be a strong contender for one of the GOP’s worst candidates ever. It’s almost a feat how she manages to lose like this, even in races where she’s the only candidate.

How do you even do that? It’s as if she’s setting campaign records for all the wrong reasons, yet she’s not bowing out. Clearly, Haley is banking on a long shot: hoping President Trump ends up convicted and out of the picture, leaving her as the last neocon standing. Imagine posting something like this after getting beat in a landslide by “None of the Above.”

NEWS: @NikkiHaley responds to losing the Nevada GOP primary to "none of these candidates:" She tells me NV's system was a "scam" that was "rigged from the start." There were no delegates at stake so she didn't "spend a day or a dollar there." Via @TheIssueIsShow pic.twitter.com/L5wxTHaEqO — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) February 7, 2024

But that’s who Nikki is. She lacks self-awareness and has no shame whatsoever.

