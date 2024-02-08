A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Republican candidate torches LGBT grooming books with flamethrower

'When I am in office, they will burn'

WND News Services
Published February 7, 2024
(NEW YORK POST) -- A GOP candidate in Missouri is literally playing with fire in her quest to rid local libraries of books she claims are nefariously attempting to “groom” children.

Valentina Gomez, a 24-year-old running for Missouri’s Secretary of State, shared a video of herself Tuesday on X using a flamethrower to torch a stack of library books about the LGBTQ+ community.

TRENDING: Network anchor asks with a straight face if Putin is behind GOP opposition to border bill

“This is what I will do to grooming books when I become Secretary of State,” Gomez says in the video, which was posted on X, as intense rap music plays in the background.

Read the full story ›

