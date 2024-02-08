WATCH: Republican candidate torches LGBT grooming books with flamethrower

(NEW YORK POST) -- A GOP candidate in Missouri is literally playing with fire in her quest to rid local libraries of books she claims are nefariously attempting to “groom” children.

Valentina Gomez, a 24-year-old running for Missouri’s Secretary of State, shared a video of herself Tuesday on X using a flamethrower to torch a stack of library books about the LGBTQ+ community.

When I’m Secretary of State, I will BURNall books that are grooming, indoctrinating, and sexualizing our children. MAGA. America First pic.twitter.com/m8waKi3yhP — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) February 6, 2024

TRENDING: Network anchor asks with a straight face if Putin is behind GOP opposition to border bill

“This is what I will do to grooming books when I become Secretary of State,” Gomez says in the video, which was posted on X, as intense rap music plays in the background.

Read the full story ›