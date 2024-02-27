WATCH: Singing star Charlotte Church leads 'from the river, to the sea' chants

(JNS) -- At a “Sing for Palestine” event in Caerphilly, south Wales, musician and actor Charlotte Church led a choir which included children in singing a protest chant which calls for the destruction of Israel.

In a video of the performance, Church can be seen wearing a keffiyeh. Near the end of the show, she sang with the group, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Sorry @charlottechurch but I just couldn’t keep a straight face. That was the first time I’d actually seen the footage… Sorry pic.twitter.com/fDVvGAj8jv — Jake Wallis Simons (@JakeWSimons) February 26, 2024

“I stand by everything that we sang on Saturday. It was really beautiful,” Church said. The singer called the event “a deeply spiritual experience for me, and I would do it again 100 times and plan to.”

