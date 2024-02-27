A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Singing star Charlotte Church leads 'from the river, to the sea' chants

'I would do it again 100 times and plan to'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 27, 2024 at 10:28am
Charlotte Church (Twitter/@SocialistAnyDay)

Charlotte Church

(JNS) -- At a “Sing for Palestine” event in Caerphilly, south Wales, musician and actor Charlotte Church led a choir which included children in singing a protest chant which calls for the destruction of Israel.

In a video of the performance, Church can be seen wearing a keffiyeh. Near the end of the show, she sang with the group, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

“I stand by everything that we sang on Saturday. It was really beautiful,” Church said. The singer called the event “a deeply spiritual experience for me, and I would do it again 100 times and plan to.”

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







