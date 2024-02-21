WATCH: Trump: 'I don't care about revenge. My revenge will be success'

President Donald Trump declared Tuesday night he is not interested in revenge on his political enemies, noting, "My revenge will be success."

The former commander in chief's remark came during a town hall in Greenville, South Carolina, hosted by Laura Ingraham on the Fox News Channel.

He was answering a question from a woman who asked: "Mr. President, our country is so divided right now. I know you have suffered endless attacks, no doubt. But how can you assure independent and undecided voters that your focus as president will be on improving the state of our country and not settling those old scores?"

Trump explained: "We will get together through success. When this country -- the country was at a level that we had the best employment numbers in history. Everything was good. And this country was coming together. Then we got hit with COVID. But this country came together. I don't care about the revenge thing. I know they usually use the word revenge. Will there be revenge? My revenge will be success."

"THIS is the type of man and leader we need in the White House!" tweeted national security expert Brigitte Gabriel in response to Trump's answer.

President Trump: "I don't care about revenge. My revenge will be success." THIS is the type of man and leader we need in the White House! pic.twitter.com/p6Nb7ruuTK — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 21, 2024

Trump also challenged Joe Biden, the current president, to a series of debates starting immediately.

"I will challenge him right now," Trump said. "I will take anybody from CNN [as moderator], which is doing very poorly in the ratings by the way as you probably know. I will take anybody because I think you have an obligation in this case. You really have an obligation to debate. When it came to the Republicans, I was up by 40, 50, 60 points like being up on [Nikki Haley], I think a poll just came out, I'm at 91 and she is at 7. And would you debate? You want to be smart. You don't have to waste your time."

When asked how many debates Trump would commit to, he said: "As many as necessary. I would like to do it starting now. I don't think he is going to debate though. I really don't think. So we had a debate where he at the end of the debated admitted I was right about everything in particular on energy. I feel like Perry Mason the way you collapsed. He admitted everything about energy and that's what actually happened and that's why your energy costs went up three and four times."

Ingraham asked Trump at one point: "Do you ever just say to yourself, you know, I'm done? ... A lot of people would have said, I'm going to come out. Why are you staying in this?"

"Because I want to make America great again. It's not great right now," Trump responded.

Laura Ingraham: Why not drop out instead of face all of these legal battles?

President Donald Trump: "I can't because I want to make America great again." pic.twitter.com/dbFzuPgKVY — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) February 21, 2024

"We can do that. ... We can get it fixed. It's harder now. It would have been so much easier if we just finished off that four years. Everything would have been so perfect. We had the border set. We had everything set to rock and roll."

The biggest takeaways from Donald Trump's town hall tonight. pic.twitter.com/nCkn3bd8wf — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) February 21, 2024

