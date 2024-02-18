WATCH: Voice of God saves pastor and family moments before K.C. Chiefs parade shooting

(FAITHWIRE) -- A Missouri pastor is crediting a miraculous prompting from God for saving him and his family from potential carnage during Monday’s shooting at the Kansas City Chief’s victory celebration.

Timmy Hensel, pastor of River Church Family in Raytown, Missouri, and the Central Southeast Regional Pastor for the Foursquare Church told CBN News he and his family were on the parade route before the shooting and decided to go to the rally at Union Station.

“We were sitting there and listening to the rally go on [and were] super excited to be celebrating, feeling just this community, camaraderie, and joy,” he said.

