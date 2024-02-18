A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Voice of God saves pastor and family moments before K.C. Chiefs parade shooting

'We need to train ourselves to know the tone of the Shepherd's voice'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 18, 2024 at 5:43pm
Pastor Timmy Hensel (Video screenshot)

Pastor Timmy Hensel

(FAITHWIRE) -- A Missouri pastor is crediting a miraculous prompting from God for saving him and his family from potential carnage during Monday’s shooting at the Kansas City Chief’s victory celebration.

Timmy Hensel, pastor of River Church Family in Raytown, Missouri, and the Central Southeast Regional Pastor for the Foursquare Church told CBN News he and his family were on the parade route before the shooting and decided to go to the rally at Union Station.

“We were sitting there and listening to the rally go on [and were] super excited to be celebrating, feeling just this community, camaraderie, and joy,” he said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







