WATCH: 'You wrapped us in affection': Freed Israeli hostages record thanks to liberators

(JNS) -- The two Israeli hostages freed by special forces in Gaza early Monday recorded a message of gratitude to their liberators from the hospital where they are recovering.

Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70 surprised the security services personnel in a video message from Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan broadcast to the rescuers at a recognition event at the Knesset, Channel 12 reported.

יממה לאחר מבצע החילוץ הנועז, לואיס ופרננדו הקליטו סרטון הוקרה לימ"מ - ודיברו על שחרורם מהשבי: "אין מילים לתאר את האושר, נתתם הרגשה שאנחנו בבית"https://t.co/yxkrCkiaS2 | @DaphnaLiel pic.twitter.com/xxGBjQ7esA — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) February 13, 2024

“You wrapped us in affection and the feeling that we are at home. There are no words to describe the happiness, that you brought us home to our grandchildren and children,” Har said.

