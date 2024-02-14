A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: 'You wrapped us in affection': Freed Israeli hostages record thanks to liberators

'There are no words to describe the happiness'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 14, 2024 at 10:47am
Louis Har embraces his family after being rescued by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF photo)

(JNS) -- The two Israeli hostages freed by special forces in Gaza early Monday recorded a message of gratitude to their liberators from the hospital where they are recovering.

Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70 surprised the security services personnel in a video message from Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan broadcast to the rescuers at a recognition event at the Knesset, Channel 12 reported.

“You wrapped us in affection and the feeling that we are at home. There are no words to describe the happiness, that you brought us home to our grandchildren and children,” Har said.

