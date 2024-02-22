'I am the way, the truth and the life' Jesus decal on taxi nets driver $1,000 fine threat

(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- A Muslim convert to Christianity in Essen, Germany, has been threatened with a fine of €1,000 ($1,080.64 U.S.) for displaying a decal with a Bible verse on the rear window of his taxi.

Jalil Mashali has appealed an initial €88.50 ($95.64 U.S.) fine imposed for displaying a decal with a cross and the words “Jesus: I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life” on the rear window of the van he drives.

Authorities in Essen, a former coal mining center in Germany’s western region, say the decal is “illegal religious advertising,” which is banned under taxi laws.

Read the full story ›