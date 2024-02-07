A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S. WorldON CAPITOL HILL
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

After whiffing on border security, Senate eyes billions more for Ukraine

'Do you want to give $60B to Ukraine, knowing entire budget of U.S. Marine Corps was $53.8B?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 7, 2024 at 1:19pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S""

Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, during an unannounced trip to Kyiv, Ukraine. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, during an unannounced trip to Kyiv, Ukraine. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

By Jake Smith
Daily Caller News Foundation

With border legislation that was widely criticized as inadequate appearing to be dead in the water, the Senate now plans to hold a vote on a separate deal with only Ukraine and international aid, the Hill reported.

The original Senate deal contained aid for Ukraine and a host of other nations affixed to a border security package, but was widely rejected by Republican lawmakers who felt it did not do enough to address the immigration crisis. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer now plans to announce a deal split from border security and focused specifically on Ukraine and international aid on Wednesday, according to the Hill.

TRENDING: WATCH: Hot new Trump campaign ad says 'Joe Biden is giving you the finger'

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I have it on good authority that The Firm intends to force through the Ukraine aid portion of the supplemental aid package (minus the border bill) tomorrow,” Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee said. “Do you want to give $60B to Ukraine, knowing that the entire budget of the U.S. Marine Corps in FY2023 was $53.8B?”

Should the U.S. stop sending money to Ukraine?

Schumer first plans to hold a procedural vote Wednesday on the original border-Ukraine deal, according to the Hill. If it fails to garner enough votes – as many Senate Republicans are widely against it – Schumer then plans to introduce a new supplemental package with Ukraine aid and without border security.

“Schumer told members of his caucus and the White House last week that if the Republicans scuttled the bipartisan border and supplemental agreement, he had prepared a plan to use the motion to reconsider to force Republicans to vote on the supplemental without border [reforms,]” a Senate aide told the Hill.

A motion to reconsider would force Senate members to immediately vote on the supplemental, according to the Hill. That supplemental, which will contain aid to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific, is expected to pass in the Senate.

The U.S. has provided Ukraine with $75 billion since the beginning of the country’s war against Russia. The original Senate deal released Sunday included an additional $60 billion for Ukraine.

Republicans in both the House and the Senate widely opposed the original deal because they felt the border security aspect was too weak and didn’t go far enough. The deal allowed 5,000 illegal migrants into the country per day and did not provide funding for a border wall.

Schumer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







After whiffing on border security, Senate eyes billions more for Ukraine
Federal judge puts damper on Jack Smith's victory
Search underway for missing helicopter with U.S. Marines on board
Who is Michael Whatley, the potential frontrunner to replace Ronna McDaniel at RNC?
Teen caught selling swatting services to radical leftists
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×