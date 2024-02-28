A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
White supremacy goes back to 'early church,' claims Oxford professor

'Distorted the very fabric of what we call Christianity'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 27, 2024 at 9:03pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- White supremacy remains so prevalent in Christianity today because it took root in the early church, theologian Anthony Reddie told a Baylor University conference this month.

Reddie, a professor of black theology at Oxford University in England, said in his Feb. 15 speech that white supremacy has “distorted” Christianity since the time of Jesus Christ, according to Baptist News Global.

The conference, hosted by Baylor’s Truett Seminary, focused on racism in the world church.

Read the full story ›

