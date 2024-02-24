Without guidance from SCOTUS, House Dems might not certify election if Trump wins

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – The liberal journal The Atlantic is reporting that unless they receive “guidance” from the U.S. Supreme Court, House Democrats might not certify the 2024 election if Trump wins.

Isn’t this the entire basis for the Democrat/Media freakout over January 6th? Isn’t this why so many Trump supporters are currently suffering in prison? Aren’t these the same Democrats who have been shrieking about the importance of ‘our democracy’ for years now?

It really looks as though their whole political philosophy boils down to nothing mattering unless they win.

