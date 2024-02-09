Woke doctor blames racism for black heart disease

(HEADLINE USA) – In order to celebrate the “intersection” between Black History Month and American Heart Month, politicized experts from the Mayo Clinic suggested that black people die of heart disease more frequently than others because of racism, the Mayo Clinic News Network reported.

The claim was made by LaPrincess Brewer, a medical doctor whose research “seeks to better elucidate the social determinants of cardiovascular health and how they contribute to racial and ethnic disparities in cardiovascular disease,” according to her online biography.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Brewer noted that black Americans have the highest risk of hypertension – that is, high blood pressure – among all races throughout the world.

TRENDING: U.S. to recognize 'Palestine'? Don't reward evil behavior

Read the full story ›