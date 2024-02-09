A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Woke doctor blames racism for black heart disease

Seeks to 'better elucidate the social determinants of cardiovascular health'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 9, 2024 at 2:49pm
(HEADLINE USA) – In order to celebrate the “intersection” between Black History Month and American Heart Month, politicized experts from the Mayo Clinic suggested that black people die of heart disease more frequently than others because of racism, the Mayo Clinic News Network reported.

The claim was made by LaPrincess Brewer, a medical doctor whose research “seeks to better elucidate the social determinants of cardiovascular health and how they contribute to racial and ethnic disparities in cardiovascular disease,” according to her online biography.

Brewer noted that black Americans have the highest risk of hypertension – that is, high blood pressure – among all races throughout the world.

Read the full story ›

