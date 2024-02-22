Woman wakes up from 5-year coma after mother refuses to let docs pull the plug

(WESTERN JOURNAL) – The unwavering love and determination of a mother for her child’s survival are credited with keeping Jennifer Flewellen alive today, after she fought for her life and nearly had life support withdrawn before awakening from a five-year coma.

Flewellen’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and hope prevailing over adversity and skepticism.

ABC News reported that Flewellen, a mother of three boys, was driving to work on Sept. 25, 2017, after dropping her children off at school. Shorty thereafter, she felt lightheaded while speaking with her then-husband on the phone. She reportedly lost consciousness, veered off the road and hit a pole.

