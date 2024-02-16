A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Woman wakes up at crematorium after family assumed she was dead

Employee of facility saw her open her eyes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 16, 2024 at 1:20pm

(Pixabay)

(NOT THE BEE) – This lady had herself a WEEK. First she was severely burned in a house fire, then she got treatment at a local hospital, and, a few days after coming back home, she was assumed dead by her family and transported to a crematorium.

She eventually woke up … who knows how many minutes it would have been before she would've been burned to a crisp and thrown in an urn.

Bujji Aamma is 52, and she luckily still lives in Berhampur, India. If it hadn't been for an employee at the local crematorium, Aamma might be dead.

