Woman wakes up at crematorium after family assumed she was dead

(NOT THE BEE) – This lady had herself a WEEK. First she was severely burned in a house fire, then she got treatment at a local hospital, and, a few days after coming back home, she was assumed dead by her family and transported to a crematorium.

She eventually woke up … who knows how many minutes it would have been before she would've been burned to a crisp and thrown in an urn.

Bujji Aamma is 52, and she luckily still lives in Berhampur, India. If it hadn't been for an employee at the local crematorium, Aamma might be dead.

