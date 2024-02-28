A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Yes, sir': Lt. governor apologizes after misgendering state senator

'Only reason you intentionally misgender a sitting legislator is because you want to show your cruelty'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 28, 2024 at 8:37am
Winsome Sears addresses supporters in Chantilly, Virginia, Nov. 3, 2021. (Video screenshot)

Winsome Sears addresses supporters in Chantilly, Virginia, Nov. 3, 2021.

(THE HILL) -- Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Winsome Sears (R) apologized Monday for misgendering state Sen. Danica Roem (D).

“I apologize, I apologize, I apologize,” Sears said during a session of the Virginia Senate. “And I would hope, I would hope, that everyone would understand there is no intent to offend, but that we will also give each other the ability to forgive each other.”

Sears’s apology followed comments she made while presiding over a Senate session in which she referred to Roem, who is a transgender woman, as “sir” when answering questions from Roem on how many votes would be needed to pass a bill.

Read the full story ›

