'Yes, sir': Lt. governor apologizes after misgendering state senator

(THE HILL) -- Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Winsome Sears (R) apologized Monday for misgendering state Sen. Danica Roem (D).

“I apologize, I apologize, I apologize,” Sears said during a session of the Virginia Senate. “And I would hope, I would hope, that everyone would understand there is no intent to offend, but that we will also give each other the ability to forgive each other.”

WATCH: Virginia Lt. Gov. @WinsomeSears refers to transgender State Senator Danica Roem as "sir." He then storms out of the room and the senate went into two recesses. Sears then came back out and said "I am not here to upset anyone. I am here to do the job that the people of… pic.twitter.com/WYbRP2h5EA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 26, 2024

TRENDING: Biden sues to block massive grocer merger in latest antitrust crackdown

Sears’s apology followed comments she made while presiding over a Senate session in which she referred to Roem, who is a transgender woman, as “sir” when answering questions from Roem on how many votes would be needed to pass a bill.

Read the full story ›