Election PoliticsELECTION 2024
Young leftists 'disillusioned' with Biden, report shows

Disagree with his policies on climate change, Gaza

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 3, 2024 at 4:41pm
Joe Biden and Jill Biden board Air Force One at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(SLAY NEWS) – Young left-wing activists are displeased with Democrat President Joe Biden’s handling of a number of leftist issues, a new report has revealed.

Keanu Arpels-Josiah, an organizer with youth climate group Fridays for Future NYC, told Politico: “It’s clear that young people are really, really disillusioned with this presidency — disillusioned with [Biden’s] choices on climate and Gaza and beyond that to foreign policy and across the board.”

The 18-year-old said that Biden needs to do more than expect that young people will vote for him because he’s the most viable alternative to President Donald Trump. “We really need to invigorate our base broader than just, ‘I’m better than the other person,’” Arpels-Josiah said.

