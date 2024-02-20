A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Zombie deer disease' is spreading, and scientists fear it will jump to humans

Myriad symptoms include drooling, lethargy, stumbling and a vacant gaze

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 19, 2024 at 9:06pm

(Photo by Uriel Soberanes on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- In the tranquil expanses of North America’s woodlands and grasslands, a silent but concerning phenomenon is unfolding: chronic wasting disease (CWD). The condition, often dubbed “zombie deer disease”, is stealthily spreading among deer populations, sparking concerns among scientists, conservationists and the public alike.

This neurological affliction, characterised by myriad symptoms, such as drooling, lethargy, stumbling and a vacant gaze, has now been detected in over 800 samples of deer, elk and moose in Wyoming alone, highlighting the scale and urgency of the issue.

At the heart of the CWD puzzle lies a peculiar culprit: prions.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







