10-year-old kids denied drinking water in class because of 3 Muslims observing Ramadan

(MODERNITY) – Twenty Four children were told they could not drink water at a school in Germany because three other students in the class were Muslims observing Ramadan, according to a report.

The 10-year-old kids in Frankfurt were all denied drinking water due to the tiny minority fasting for the Islamic holy month. German outlet NIUS, notes that the fifth graders informed their parents after two teachers at the school made the decision.

One parent commented “At dinner, we always talk about how the day was. I asked my daughter what was new at school. She then told us that two teachers had forbidden the students from drinking in class because three of the 27 children were fasting.”

