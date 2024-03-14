Over 100 pizzerias could shut down due to city's green rule

(BREITBART) – Over 100 pizzerias could shut down in New York City due to the government’s new green rule forcing shops that use coal and wood-fired stoves to cut carbon emissions by 75 percent. Ted Timbers, spokesman for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, confirmed the new rules in June of last year.

“All New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air and wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality,” Timbers said in a statement at the time. “This common-sense rule, developed with restaurant and environmental justice groups, requires a professional review of whether installing emission controls is feasible.”

As pizzerias gear up for the new law to take effect on April 27, several business owners told Fox News they will have to shut down for good. “This regulation will go a long way to put an end to charming wood-fired pizza restaurants in New York City,” Brooklyn pizzeria owner Paul Giannone said. “A sad day in my opinion.”

