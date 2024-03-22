102-year-old man ordered to clean up graffiti on fence or pay thousands

(KTVU) – Runaway graffiti, sometimes called urban art, has often been cited as a major sign of urban decay and disrespect for private and public property. While there are rules against graffiti, enforcing it sometimes causes more trouble than it might be worth.

In fact, like enforcing any printed law, it takes judgment and discernment to know how and when. Wheelchair user, Oakland-born, 102-year-old, Victor Silva, Sr. often finds graffiti painted onto the back fence of his Oakland home. He has lived here and paid taxes for 80 years.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Earlier this month, he got a violation citation from the City of Oakland to remove it by Tuesday the 19th or face an $1100 fine, plus an additional $1277 for each failed re-inspection.

Read the full story ›