103-year-old swaps car for bike after license breach

Officers 'greatly surprised when they discovered the year of the driver's birth'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 16, 2024 at 12:02pm

(BARRONS) – A 103-year-old Italian woman with an expired driving licence has been busted by police while popping over to see friends at night in an uninsured car.

It was 1:00 am when police received a call about a vehicle driving dangerously in the centre of Bondeno, a town of 13,000 inhabitants near Ferrara, police said in a statement received by AFP on Thursday. The officers in the patrol car dispatched to the scene in the northern Emilia Romagna region were "greatly surprised when they discovered the year of the driver's birth", it said.

Giuseppina Molinari, known as Giose, was born in 1920, "so is 103 years old but still capable of getting into a car and driving to Bondeno to meet friends", police said.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







×