14 U.S. cities unite to ban meat, dairy, private vehicles

(LIBERTY SENTINEL) – C40 is a group of mayors united in action to address the “Climate Crisis.” But there is no climate crisis. It is a hoax devised to control all land and food. Through years of clever marketing in schools, the globalists have indoctrinated Affirmative Action graduates to believe that if they give up their rights and ownership of private property, they will save the planet. Using food as a weapon, they have convinced the students to live in a world without CO2 and any other “greenhouse gas” in order to benefit the common good. A world without CO2 and greenhouse gases will have no life. Basically, graduates in our governmental and bureaucratic positions are being coached to kill off the human race. The globalist goal is always depopulation.

Globalists have convinced the masses that living a “sustainable” lifestyle—a life under the strict control of elites—will save the planet from extreme weather (a lie). What easier way to force farmers off their land than to condemn cows as the culprit, claiming that cows are destroying the planet by emitting greenhouse gases? Of course, they never mention that 95% of greenhouse gases are water vapor, and the remaining 5% cannot affect anything except students without a math or science background who will never understand these facts.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Last fall, more than 1,600 scientists and other scholars signed the ‘No Climate Emergency’ declaration, proclaiming, among other things, that eliminating protein from the diet weakens the body. But globalists claim that eating meat – which supplies much-needed protein to the human race – is a main cause of our so-called “climate emergency.” But true science reveals we have less energy, ambition, confidence, and patience with a lowered protein intake.

Read the full story ›