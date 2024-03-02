'2-hand touch gonna be next?' NFL world lashes out over dramatic rule change

(CBS SPORTS) -- The NFL's owners made a dramatic change to the rulebook on Monday and it's a change that most NFL players don't seem too happy about.

The owners unanimously voted to ban hip-drop tackles starting with the 2024 season. If a player get flagged for a hip-drop tackle, his team will get hit with a 15-yard penalty and the opponent will get an automatic first down.

2 hand touch gone be next lmao — (@Patrickqueen_) March 25, 2024

Here is the exact language from the new rule: "It is a foul if a player uses the following technique to bring a runner to the ground: (a) grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and (b) unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner's leg(s) at or below the knee."

