'2-hand touch gonna be next?' NFL world lashes out over dramatic rule change

Most defensive players NOT on board with new tackling ban

Published March 25, 2024 at 5:41pm

(Photo by Adrian Curiel on Unsplash)

(CBS SPORTS) -- The NFL's owners made a dramatic change to the rulebook on Monday and it's a change that most NFL players don't seem too happy about.

The owners unanimously voted to ban hip-drop tackles starting with the 2024 season. If a player get flagged for a hip-drop tackle, his team will get hit with a 15-yard penalty and the opponent will get an automatic first down.

Here is the exact language from the new rule: "It is a foul if a player uses the following technique to bring a runner to the ground: (a) grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and (b) unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner's leg(s) at or below the knee."

